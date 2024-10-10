High Note Wealth LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.4 %

HTLF opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.