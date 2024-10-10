Patten Group Inc. Acquires 1,071 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

HDV opened at $118.06 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

