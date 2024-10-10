Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $179.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

