Patten Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $100.76.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

