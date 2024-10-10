American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

