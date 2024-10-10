Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 531.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

