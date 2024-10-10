Patten Group Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

