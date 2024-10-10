Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$128.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$109.10 and last traded at C$109.10, with a volume of 28728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.36.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.16. The firm has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
