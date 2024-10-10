Patten Group Inc. Purchases 3,421 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

