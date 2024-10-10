Patten Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.8 %

CRWD stock opened at $298.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.91, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.59 and its 200 day moving average is $308.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

