PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

PYPL opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after acquiring an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

