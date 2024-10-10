Patten Group Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.06.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.