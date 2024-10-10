Patten Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $93.10 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

