Patten Group Inc. Sells 586 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

