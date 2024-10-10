Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.39, but opened at $64.90. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $64.16, with a volume of 1,026,637 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

