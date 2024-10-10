Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

GAIN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,618. The company has a market cap of $498.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GAIN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

