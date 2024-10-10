Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Performance
GAIN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,618. The company has a market cap of $498.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on GAIN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top 2 Analyst Picks: Stocks Poised for Double-Digit Growth
- What is Put Option Volume?
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Oversold: Seize the Opportunity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Stryker’s Acquisition Spree: Double-Digit Growth on the Horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.