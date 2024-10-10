Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $215.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as low as $160.40 and last traded at $161.75. 4,359,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 27,226,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.86.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

