MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 2.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $2,890.00 to $290.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as low as $181.25 and last traded at $184.62. 5,835,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 16,169,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.91.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSTR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $877,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.