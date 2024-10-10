UMB Bank n.a. Has $493.97 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416,133 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial makes up 7.7% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 9.64% of UMB Financial worth $493,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 69.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $940,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,975,028. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $69,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $275,549.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $940,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,796 shares in the company, valued at $23,975,028. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,884. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.76. 35,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,799. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

