SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6,447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,291 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 828,234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,820. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

