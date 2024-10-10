UMB Bank n.a. Sells 91,974 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,974 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5 %

Amphenol stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 502,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,556. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

