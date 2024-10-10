UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 7,823 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.21% of Lamb Weston worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Lamb Weston by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.36. 230,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

