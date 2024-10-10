UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 2,441 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Copart by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Copart by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,703. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

