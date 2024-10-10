UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $197.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.