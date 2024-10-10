UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $197.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Top 2 Analyst Picks: Stocks Poised for Double-Digit Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.