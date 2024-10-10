UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 833.3% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.46. 711,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.81 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.77 and its 200-day moving average is $318.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $22,865,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,505,142.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

