UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,610,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 249,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,292. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $119.56.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

