Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,011.47

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $14,011.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,526.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.82 or 0.00531708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00105809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00250903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00029885 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00072194 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,445,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

