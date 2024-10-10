Fetch.ai Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.37 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $174.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00042272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

