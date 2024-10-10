Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $53,281.10

Rune (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Rune has a market capitalization of $22,865.54 and $53,281.10 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00007598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.63742487 USD and is down -6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $63,830.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

