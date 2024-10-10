Ergo Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001069 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $50.40 million and approximately $167,497.77 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,526.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.82 or 0.00531708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00105809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00250903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00029885 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00072194 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,873,661 coins and its circulating supply is 77,874,123 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

