Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Celtic Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLTFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444. Celtic has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.
Celtic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Top 2 Analyst Picks: Stocks Poised for Double-Digit Growth
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Oversold: Seize the Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.