Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 61,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
