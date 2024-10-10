Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 61,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

