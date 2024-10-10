Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Update

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CIBEY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,334. Commercial International Bank has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
