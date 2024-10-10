Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) Insider Jamie Gibson Purchases 28,000 Shares

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Gibson acquired 28,000 shares of Kingsgate Consolidated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$38,416.00 ($25,956.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and silver mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nueva Esperanza gold/silver project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile; and Chatree gold mine located in central Thailand. Kingsgate Consolidated Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

