INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Down 96.6% in September

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

INVO Bioscience Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 7,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,868. INVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.