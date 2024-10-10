MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Short Interest Update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) by 1,122.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 7.21% of MicroCloud Hologram worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,225. MicroCloud Hologram has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $1,968.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

