China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 16,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,110. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0919 per share. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 4.17%.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

