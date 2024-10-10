Komodo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.91 million and $1.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00035245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,512,330 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

