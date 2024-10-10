Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 198,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 86,044 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $97.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $90.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

