Marcum Wealth LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 4,460.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

