AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

