Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 434,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240,677 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $530.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

