Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Oracle by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 102,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock worth $164,762,400. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $178.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

