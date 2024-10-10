Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 162,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $264.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

