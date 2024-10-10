Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.