O Connor Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,676 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,755 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $22,572,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 710,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,677,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

