Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 44,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 204,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 56,804 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

