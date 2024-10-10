Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $44,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 495.2% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 433.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 279,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after acquiring an additional 227,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWM stock opened at $218.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

