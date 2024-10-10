Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,002 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after acquiring an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.71 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

