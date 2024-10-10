C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,888,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $280.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

